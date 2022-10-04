Janet (Denman) Herndon, 91, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 3, 2022, while holding hands with her daughters, Beverly and Ilene.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, October 7, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings with Pastor Jay Towell officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

