Janet M. (Harves) Goldenstein, 91, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Kenesaw, passed away March 10, 2022.
She was receded in death by her husband of 50 years, John and sister, Mona Kent.
She is survived by her children, Lynn (Chuck) Wolf, Debi (Mike) Kronschnabel, Brad Goldenstein (Pat Lacy); 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving family & friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 15, from 5-7 p.m. Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, all at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. Omaha, NE. Memorials may be made to Westside Church in Omaha.
