Janice C. “Jan” Brown, 80 of Sergeant Bluff, departed this world to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Funeral Services will be held 11 am Thursday, July 6th at the Morningside Lutheran Church. Visitation 4-7 pm at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Avenue, with a Prayer Service at 7 pm. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery, Hastings, Nebraska.