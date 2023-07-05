Janice C. “Jan” Brown, 80 of Sergeant Bluff, departed this world to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 30, 2023.
Funeral Services will be held 11 am Thursday, July 6th at the Morningside Lutheran Church. Visitation 4-7 pm at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Avenue, with a Prayer Service at 7 pm. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery, Hastings, Nebraska.
Janice was born on October 3, 1942, in Hastings, Nebraska, the daughter of Carl and Alice (Anderson) Grothen.
During part of her youth the family lived in California where Carl was stationed with the Army. The family moved back to Hastings, and Jan graduated from the Hastings High School in 1960. Jan attended one year at Hastings College, then graduated in 1962 from LPN school in Kearney, Nebraska, having earned her LPN.
While attending college in Kearney, Jan met the love of her life, Vernon Fred Brown. They were united in marriage on January 5, 1963, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings, Nebraska. From this union two children were born, Michael Grant Brown on June 9, 1964 and Marsha Gayle Brown on October 11, 1967.
Jan graduated in 1980 from St. Joseph School of Nursing with her RN degree. Over the years she worked at the Sioux City hospitals, Matney Nursing homes, and also during part of those years was a stay at home mom. In 1984, Jan accepted the position of Nurse Director at the Dakota County Health Department, retiring in 2000, after 16 years.
Jan treasured time spent with her family, she liked to sew, quilt, garden, camp, cook and read. She was a member of the Morningside Lutheran Church, and enjoyed serving the Lord.
Jan is survived by her husband, Vernon; two children, Mike (Shelly) Brown of Missouri Valley, Iowa and Marsha (Troy) Miller of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Michael (Linsey) Brown, Jr., Matthew (Annemarie) Brown, Madison Brown, Benjamin (Julia) Miller, Brandon Miller, Baylie Miller, and Bethany Miller; four great-grandchildren, Paisley, Hudson, Elijah and Lenora Brown; her half sister Carma Winder, and step sister Marie (Bill) Buckley, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
