Janice Elaine Hemberger, a woman of grace and beauty, passed away on February 17, 2023. She was 84 years old and a resident of Loveland, Colorado since 1972.
Janice was born on February 25, 1938 to Louis and Velma Greene in Tecumseh, Nebraska. Later, they moved to Hastings, Nebraska, she graduated from Hastings High School in 1957.
While in high school, Janice met Clyde "Buster" Hemberger. They were married on October 19, 1957. Together they raised three children, Barbara, Cindy, and Mike. Her life revolved around her family and making life better for each and every one of them. Janice found joy in everyday life, a true gift.
She spent most of her career as the school secretary at Mary Blair Elementary School, where she formed lifelong bonds with the staff and students. Upon retirement she volunteered at her Catholic Church and the McKee Medical Center Gift Shop - as giving back to her community was a central tenet of her life.
Her love of nature and animals was evident in her birdwatching and gardening. She was especially fond of horses and had her very own, Lady. She was a quilter, sewer, golfer, voracious reader, and a tireless traveling companion. In her travels she saw Germany, England, Ecuador, Guam, Hawaii, and Canada just to name a few. Ultimately, though, Janice's family were her true loves.
She was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Her fierce, yet tender love raised kind, strong and independent children.
Janice was predeceased by her parents Velma and Louis Greene, brothers Roy and Jerry Greene and her sister Marilyn Bedford.
She is survived by her husband Clyde "Duke" Hemberger, daughters Barbara Morgan (Russ) and Cindy Santomaso (Larry) and her son Mike Hemberger (Monica). Her grandchildren Amanda Babb, Tyler Santomaso, Tom Morgan, Callie Hoppe, Kelsey Bukowski and Logan Hemberger and their families. They all loved and respected her beyond measure.
Janice's family wants to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Seven Lakes Memory Care as well as Hearts and Horses. Their service provided her much joy and comfort in her final years. Please consider a donation in her memory to Hearts and Horses Therapeutic Riding Center.
Services will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Windsor, CO, 1250 7th Street on Saturday, February 25th. The Rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. and the service will begin at 11:30 a.m. A luncheon will be held at the church reception area following the service.
