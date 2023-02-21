Janice Elaine Hemberger, a woman of grace and beauty, passed away on February 17, 2023. She was 84 years old and a resident of Loveland, Colorado since 1972.

Janice was born on February 25, 1938 to Louis and Velma Greene in Tecumseh, Nebraska. Later, they moved to Hastings, Nebraska, she graduated from Hastings High School in 1957.