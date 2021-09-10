Janine Kay Sheehy (Souza) passed from this life suddenly and unexpectedly at her home in Colorado Springs on August 28th, 2021.
She was born in San Mateo, CA on January 1, 1954, and was educated in the San Jose public school system, graduating from Pioneer High School in 1972. Upon graduation she enlisted in the United States Navy and served with distinction for 20 years, primarily in various Naval Aviation Maintenance Administration roles. Also during that time, she married her husband Patrick Sheehy in San Diego in February of 1983. Their only child Rachael, was born at Bethesda Naval Hospital, Maryland in the last month of active duty prior to her retirement from the Navy in October of 1993. She was an intrepid forerunner for the next generation of women who made a career of military service. Hers was a satisfying, but not easy, career choice for women in the 1970's in our country.
Relocating to Colorado Springs in 1994, Janine earned both her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Colorado and subsequently her endearing nickname, "The Buffalo," after said university's mascot. She was a successful fused glass artist at the Commonwheel Gallery in Manitou Springs for many years. Art was always a central focus of her life, and she cultivated beauty in many forms. Janine was a faithful, dedicated volunteer at the John Zay Guest House, the Garden of the Gods Nature and Visitors Center, Silver Key and Corpus Christi Catholic Church and School.
Janine enjoyed all kinds of travel; Coronado Island, soaking in Glenwood Springs, hiking and lunch with the girls, trekking the Incline and working on her somewhat erratic skiing.
She is survived by her husband Patrick, daughter Rachael, two sisters and their husbands: Alane and Robert Smith of Colorado City, CO and Lynne and Chuck Viviano-Webb of Sun City, AZ, and one aunt, Gloria Jacobsen, of Reno, NV. They, along with countless in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends share an enduring love for the incredible woman that was Buff. To say she will be missed goes beyond the power of the written word.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Corpus Christi Catholic Church on Sept. 23, 2021 at 12PM in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Memorial contributions to the John Zay Guest House or Springs Rescue Mission would be in keeping with Janine's wishes.
