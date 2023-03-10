Janis K. Schmieding, of Utica, Nebraska was born on February 3, 1952 to Ralph and Helen (Svoboda) Hoelting in Hastings, Nebraska.
She attended Lawrence High School graduating in 1970. She went on to college at Grand Island School of Business. She worked at The Telephone Company after college for 6 years.
On August 9, 1975 Janis was united in marriage to Merle A. Schmieding at St. Stephens Catholic Church near Lawrence, Nebraska. She worked as support staff for Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. In her free time, she enjoyed studying ancestry, reading and traveling. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Janis passed away on March 8, 2023 in Seward, Nebraska at the age of 71 years, 1 month and 5 days.
She is survived by her husband, Merle Schmieding of Utica, Nebraska; children, Shawn (Melissa) Schmieding of Gresham, Nebraska, Renee (Jeff) Williams of Gresham, Nebraska and Kristin Schmieding of Seward, Nebraska; grandchildren, Nicholas Schmieding, Kathryn Williams, Courtney Williams, Carly Williams and Kolten Williams all of Gresham, Nebraska; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jane (Dale) Tech, Myron (Donneta) Schmieding, Evie Barrett, Verla (Dean) Blum, Joe (Carol) Schmieding, Ed (Idona) Schmieding; sister-in-law, Pam Hoelting; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Janis was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Helen Hoelting; brother, Lynn Hoelting; sister, Mary Hoelting; parents-in-law, Wilbert and Lorna Schmieding; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jean and Gus Lehmann; brother-in-law, Dan Barrett; nephew, Jason Barrett; great-nephew, Clayton Real.
