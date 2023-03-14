Fairfield, Nebraska resident Jarrett Jacob Dittmer, 25, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023, in Hastings, NE.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Butler Volland Chapel with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. There will be no burial at this time. A book signing will be 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Jarrett’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jarrett Jacob Dittmer was born June 9, 1997, in Hastings, Nebraska to Sonya Dittmer and Douglas Callier. He attended Sandy Creek Elementary/High School where he graduated in 2016. He then attended Wayne State College and graduated with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies-Human Service Studies in the spring of 2021.
Jarrett was a joyful presence and always brought a smile to the faces of those he was around. He loved animals. He would always say, “Adopt, don’t shop,” which he followed through with when he adopted a cat named Nabisco, who he loved and spoiled very much.
Going fishing was one of his biggest joys. He would spend many nights down at the Harlan County Reservoir with his dad and brother Jessie.
Jarrett was a man of many talents. He enjoyed building computers for gaming and streaming. He taught himself how to play the guitar from YouTube videos, and would play for his nephew from time to time. He was always very artistic and would paint and draw when inspiration hit him.
Jarrett loved to play Texas Hold 'Em poker, playing in some tournaments at the casinos in Council Bluffs, and even winning a tournament. He recently took up leatherworking as a hobby and made some nice leather totes, wallets, koozies, and more.
You couldn’t have a conversation without Jarrett cracking some kind of joke, which he would take to Omaha and do standup comedy with his friend, Drew Andrews.
Jarrett was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Callier; grandparents, Cecil and Ray Dittmer, Lee James Callier, and Velda Barks.
Jarrett is survived by his mother, Sonya Dittmer; siblings, Josh (Christina) Dittmer, Jessie Dittmer (Allison Kiolbasa), Sierra Dittmer (Kyle Holeman), Brooke Dittmer, and Dannielle (Kris) Johnson; nephew, Colton Dittmer; niece, Karlee Johnson; numerous family members and many friends who were like family to him.
In Jarrett fashion....(puts palms together with a slight bow) Shalom everyone.
