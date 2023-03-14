Fairfield, Nebraska resident Jarrett Jacob Dittmer, 25, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023, in Hastings, NE.

Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Butler Volland Chapel with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. There will be no burial at this time. A book signing will be 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.