Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jason "Jake" Thomas, 49, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at CHI Immanuel Health in Omaha.
Jason was born June 17, 1972, in Callaway to Jerry and Kay (Day) Thomas. Jason and Ramona were married on August 28, 1993, in Hastings where they lived and raised three children.
Jason was the owner of Jason Thomas Trucking, Inc. and was well respected in the industry. Trucks and cars were not only his job but his passion and hobby.
He enjoyed going to all his children's events and spending time with his grandson.
Jason is survived by his wife, Ramona Thomas of Hastings; children, Zachary (Janae) Thomas of Austin, TX, Regan Thomas of Hastings and Payton Thomas of Hastings; father, Jerry Thomas of Roseland; sister, Kristy and brother-in-law Mike Wolfe of Juniata; grandson, Dexter Thomas of Austin, TX; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kay Thomas; grandparents, Kenneth and Zella Day and Eugene and Ruby Thomas; and brother-in-law, Brent Schleeman.
Memorial Service and Celebration of Jason's Life will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Truck parking will be made available for those wishing to honor their professional relationship with Jason.
There will be no viewing. Family will be present for an open house on Monday, January 31, from 4-7 p.m. at DeWitt Funeral Home in Hastings.
Inurnment will be at a later date.
Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
