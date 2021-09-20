Harvard, Nebraska resident Jay Francis Weston, 59, went to his heavenly home Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard.
A lover of Batman and Cheeseburgers (no onions), it was fitting he passed away on National Batman and Cheeseburger Day. The bat signal has dimmed for our sweet Jay.
A Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Michael Zimmer officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Sutton. Visitation will be Thursday, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., with the family present from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Harvard Rest Haven, St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings, or to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.