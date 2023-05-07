Jay Randall Rasmussen, 76, of Kenesaw, NE, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, at St. Francis Skilled Care in Grand Island.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Apfel Funeral Home in Kenesaw with Pastor Berke Landrum officiating. Burial will follow in the Kenesaw Cemetery.