Jean Charles, 105, of Republic, Kansas passed away March 8, 2021 in Deshler, Nebraska.
Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Republic United Methodist Church in Republic, Kansas. Burial will take place at Lake Cemetery in Republic.
Memorials may be made in Jean’s name to the United Methodist Church of Republic and the Republic Pioneers 4-H club through Megrue-Price Funeral Home.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home or Superior is caring for the family.
