Hastings, Nebraska resident Jean Woolsey Graham, 97, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 26, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Stefanie Hayes officiating. Burial will be at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata. Memorials may be given to Grace United Methodist Church – UMCOR Hunger. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Jean’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jean was born September 18, 1924, in Munden, KS to Charles W. and Angie (Pope) Woolsey. She moved to Hastings in 1926 from Kansas and graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1942. Jean married Lester E. Graham on September 19, 1942; he preceded her in death on April 2, 1978.
Jean worked as a laundry supervisor at Hastings Regional Center for 35 years, retiring in 1989. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester Graham; daughter; Carol Wolfe; five sisters; and eight brothers.
Survivors include her grandsons, Michael E. (Kristy) Wolfe, Gary J. Wolfe; great-grandchildren, Kaylee J. Wolfe, Michael S. Wolfe, Dustin Wolfe, Kaedra Schleeman; great-great-grandchild, Malcom Wolfe.
