Jeanette Brockman, 68, of Lawrence, Nebraska departed this life July 29, 2021 at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.
She was born in 1953 to Robert and Arlene (Witrhlik) Svoboda. She attended Lawrence High School and graduated in 1971. On October 9, 1976, she was united in marriage to Duane Brockman at Sacred Heart Church in Lawrence. They spent their married life together on the farm in the Lawrence area.
Jeanette enjoyed cooking, reading, tending to her many flowers and gardening with her husband, Duane. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Jeanette worked for Lawrence Public Schools and South Central Nebraska USD #5 for 43 years. She retired in June 2021.
Survivors include her husband, Duane Brockman of Lawrence; daughter, Megan Brockman of Lawrence; sons, Sam Brockman (Brittany) of Lincoln and Tyler of Norcatur, KS; sisters, Marlene Beyke (Gary), Jolene Ritzman (Jim) and Sandi Peters (Kevin); sister-cousin, Roxi Hiatt (Steven); sisters-in-law, Donna Helman (Gary), Diane Kucera (Dan) and DeEtta Mayrose (Terry) all of Lincoln; nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Robert.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence on Saturday, August 7, at 10:30 a.m. with Rosary at 10 a.m. Pallbearers are Kurt Hoelting, Paul Hoelting, Terry Madson, and Brian Skalka. Private burial with family at a later date.
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home of Lincoln and Merten Butler Funeral Home of Blue Hill are overseeing arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.
