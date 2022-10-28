Harvard, Nebraska resident Jeanette Mary (Sadd) Hendrickson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her son’s home surrounded by her family at the age of 90 years old.

A Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 2, at United Church of Christ, Harvard, NE with Pastor Dave Johnson officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, at Cedarview Cemetery, Doniphan. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.