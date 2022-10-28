Harvard, Nebraska resident Jeanette Mary (Sadd) Hendrickson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her son’s home surrounded by her family at the age of 90 years old.
A Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 2, at United Church of Christ, Harvard, NE with Pastor Dave Johnson officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, at Cedarview Cemetery, Doniphan. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jeanette was born on May 30, 1932, to Helen (Abraham) and Albert Sadd. She lived in Harvard, NE most of her life. Jeanette attended Trumbull Public School. She married James “Red” Hendrickson on February 19, 1949. Together they were blessed with seven children. Jeanette was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Jeanette loved listening to stories, making grape leaves with her grandchildren, writing poems, and enjoying country music. She also enjoyed camping, watching the Yankees baseball games, Husker football and volleyball games, and of course any sports her family was involved in.
Jeanette worked in a variety of jobs however her passion was as a CNA at the Harvard Rest Haven. She enjoyed taking special care of the residents ensuring they always looked nice for their family visits. Jeanette helped create the motto for the Harvard Nursing Home, “Caring Hands, Loving Hearts,” which is still used today. She was an active member of the VFW Auxiliary and a member of the United Church of Christ in Harvard.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, James “Red” Hendrickson; parents; son, Scotty; grandchildren, Kylie Hendrickson and Morgan Hanson; sister, LaVonne; and brothers, Junior and Ronnie.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children and spouses, Jeanine and Jim Wright of Panama, Deb and Mike Verbeck of Harvard, Doug and Barbe Hendrickson of Glenvil, Denise and Danny Marshall of Harvard, Mike and Kim Hendrickson, and Jody and Bill Hitesman of Hastings; 17 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and brothers and spouses, Larry and Pat Sadd of Doniphan, Jerry and Sandy Sadd of Harvard, Danny Sadd of Glenvil, and Steve and Barb Sadd of Geneva.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.