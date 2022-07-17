Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jeanne Petr, 92, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at The Heritage at College View in Hastings.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch and Father Thomas Brouillette officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation or St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, or Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding (STAR).
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Jeanne’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
