Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jeanne Petr, 92, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at The Heritage at College View in Hastings.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch and Father Thomas Brouillette officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation, St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, or Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding (STAR).
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Jeanne’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jeanne was born November 14, 1929, in Lawrence, NE, to Albert and Lenora (Biglin) Pohlmeier.
She graduated from Lawrence High School. Jeanne married Edward J. Petr on October 4, 1949, in Lawrence. He passed away in 2000.
Jeanne worked at First National Bank (Norwest) for 4 years and was a secretary for her husband’s Knights of Columbus business. She was a homemaker and so much more.
Jeanne was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and Altar Society, Saints Quilting Group, Outreach, and Catholic Daughters.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; sons, Ric and Charles; daughter, Mary Lenora; brothers, Tom Pohlmeier, Jack Pohlmeier, and Dave Pohlmeier; and sister, Connie Drudik.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Ann Harms of Omaha, NE, Steve Petr of Springfield, MO, John Petr of Kearney, NE, Larry and Lynn Petr of Knoxville, TN, Jacque and Jim Armstrong of Lincoln, NE, Joan and Randy Coble of Hastings, NE, Marge and Greg Tilberg of Mitchell, SD, Jeff and Diana Petr of Riverdale, NE, Greg and Joan Petr of Hastings, NE, Matt and Dawn Petr of Holmdel, NJ; daughter-in-law Shanna Petr of Denton, TX; 22 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; siblings and spouses, Mick Pohlmeier of Iowa, Gerry and Johnny Hajny of Hastings, NE, Eileen Schneider of North Carolina, Kathy and John Snyder of North Carolina; numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family and many friends.
