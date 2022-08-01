Jeannette C. Rupprecht, 93, of Minden, Nebraska formerly of Campbell passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Bethany Home in Minden.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell with the Rev. Greg Volzke officiating. Interment will be held following the service at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery near Campbell. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials in Jeannette’s honor are kindly suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell, Bethany Home in Minden, or to the Campbell Blood Mobile. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Jeannette was born on February 2, 1929 in Minden to Henry and Estell (Shannon) Rasmussen. She grew up in Minden and attended Minden Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1946. She was united in marriage to Robert Rupprecht on February 11, 1949 in Minden and to this union, five children were born: Kathy, Lori, Jeanne, Mike, and Jeff. The family made their home near Campbell where Jeannette was employed by Campbell Public Schools from 1983 to 1998. They moved into Campbell in 1991.
Jeannette was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell, Ladies Aid, LWML, Broad Street Broads Card Club, and a faithful helper at the Campbell Blood Mobile. Jeannette loved Husker sports and being with her family. She loved to bake and was well known for her chocolate cake.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Michael (Lila) Rupprecht of Campbell; daughters, Kathy (Tom) Campbell of Kenosha, WI, Lori (Roger) Sirek of Minden, and Jeanne (Jerry) Jons of Minden; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; son, Jeffrey; grandson, Seth; brother, Gene; sisters-in-law, LaVon, Shirley, and Dorothy; brothers-in-law, Dale, Cecil, Pal, and Duane.
