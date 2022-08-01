Jeannette C. Rupprecht, 93, of Minden, Nebraska formerly of Campbell passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Bethany Home in Minden.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell with the Rev. Greg Volzke officiating. Interment will be held following the service at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery near Campbell. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials in Jeannette’s honor are kindly suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell, Bethany Home in Minden, or to the Campbell Blood Mobile. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.