Hastings, Nebraska resident Jeffery Ray Thaut Sr., 65, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 14, at North Shore Assembly of God, with Pastor Chris Johnson officiating. No burial will be held at this time. Book signing will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to ALS Association or Hastings Public Schools Foundation. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website.
To view the service you will need to go to Jeffery’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
