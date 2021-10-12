Hastings, Nebraska resident Jeffery Ray Thaut Sr., 65, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 14, at North Shore Assembly of God, with Pastor Chris Johnson officiating. No burial will be held at this time. Book signing will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to ALS Association or Hastings Public Schools Foundation. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Jeffery’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jeffery was born November 11, 1955, in Hastings, NE to Raymond and Peggy (Hobbs) Thaut. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1974. Jeffery married Kathy Butzirus on May 27, 1977. He worked at Overhead Door for 13 years, and then owned and operated Tri-City Overhead Door from 1987 to 2015 when he semi-retired. Jeffery was a member of Lochland Country Club. He especially loved spending time with family, watching kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events, his beloved Huskers and Dodgers, golfing with friends and family, and enjoying his backyard oasis.
Jeffery was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Thaut of Hastings; children and spouses, Mindy (Kipp) Yost of Castle Rock, CO, Kellyn (Skylar) del Sol of Mesa, AZ, Jeffery R. “JJ” Thaut Jr. of Omaha; sister and spouse, Sheila (Joe) Soares of Hastings; brothers and spouses, Scott (Deb) Thaut of Hastings, Mark (Steven) Floyd-Thaut of San Diego, CA; mother, Peggy Thaut Holdeman of Hastings; grandchildren, Peyton Yost, Carson Yost, Brady Yost; dog, Cooper; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, in-laws, aunts, cousins, and many, many friends.
