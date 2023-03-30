Jeffrey L. Hall, 56, of Kenesaw, Nebraska passed away on March 27, 2023, at his home.
To honor his wishes cremation has taken place and services will take place at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Kenesaw Cemetery.
Updated: March 30, 2023 @ 3:12 pm
He was born on November 7, 1966, in Grand Island, NE to Terry L. Hall and Stephanie J. Felps. He received his education at Kenesaw and Hastings Public Schools.
He is survived by his parents, Stephanie Newman and Terry Hall; brothers, Patrick Hall and Alan Newman; and sister, Christen Hall.
