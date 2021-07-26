Jeffrey R. Wolfe, 49, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 31, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Reverend Thomas Murray officiating. Jeffrey will be buried alongside his parents. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation via DeWitt Funeral home, 1247 N Burlington Ave., Hastings, NE 68901.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
He was born on March 30, 1972 in Hastings, NE to Elizabeth and Robert Wolfe. He resided in Hastings for most of his life.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents.
He is survived by his sister, Rachael Wolfe of Hastings; his sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and David Grinnell of Papillion. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
