Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jeffrey S. “Jeff” Smith, 63, passed away early morning Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, NE, to multiple complications after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, which he was in remission.

Rosary is at 10 a.m. with Memorial Service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, at Butler Volland Chapel with Father Douglas Daro officiating. There will be no burial at this time.