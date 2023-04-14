Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jeffrey S. “Jeff” Smith, 63, passed away early morning Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, NE, to multiple complications after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, which he was in remission.
Rosary is at 10 a.m. with Memorial Service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, at Butler Volland Chapel with Father Douglas Daro officiating. There will be no burial at this time.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to The Grace Cancer Foundation or Catholic Social Services.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jeff was born November 26, 1959, in Hastings, NE, to Ramon and Jacklyn (Brunke) Smith. He graduated from Adam Central High School in 1978. Jeff married Susan Hahne on May 31, 1986, at St. Michael's Church.
Jeff worked as a plumber in the area for 40-plus years. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Blue Hill.
Jeff enjoyed spending his time camping, golfing, fishing, doing chores, playing cards with family and friends, watching football, and going to the casino with trips to Arizona and Nevada.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Ramon; brother, Jon; and his mother, Jacklyn.
Survivors include his wife Susan Smith; family members including Duane and Phyllis Hahne, Dennis and Cheri Murman, Rick and Jill Hahne, Shonna Smith, Kurt and Susan Smith, Robb Smith, with several nieces and nephews; children Justin and Jared; grandpets Asher, Axel, and Leroy.
