Jeffrey "Tommy" Thomas Owens-Sinclair, age 26, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away on March 19, 2022.
He was born December 24, 1995 to James Sinclair and Amanda Owens in Amarillo, TX. No services are scheduled at this time. His wishes were to be cremated.
Tommy is survived by his brother, Patrick Sinclair of Hastings and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Amanda Hernandez. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
