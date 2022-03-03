Jeneane Johnson, 73, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, February 28, 2022. She will be deeply missed by everyone she knew and loved during her time here on earth.
Memorial services will take place at 10:00 a.m., March 19, 2022, at First Congregational UCC in Hastings. A visitation will take place from 5-8 pm the evening prior, at Apfel Funeral Home Chapel in Hastings. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings is serving the family.
Jeneane was born May 27, 1948, to Kenneth and Ruth (Snarr) Krull in Hastings, NE. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1966. She married Robert Johnson on June 15, 1968, and together had one son, Tom. She worked as a bookkeeper for Hastings Motor Truck (now known as Nebraska Truck Center) for many years and then for Kully Pipe & Steel for several years before retiring.
In her free time, Jeneane enjoyed spending time with family and friends, painting, which she was very talented at, playing the piano and having lunch with her girlfriends. Jeneane was a loving and caring woman, as well as a dedicated mother and grandmother.
Jeneane is survived by son, Tom (Amanda) Johnson of Hastings; grandchildren, Zachery (Jessica) Johnson, Taidyn Johnson and Dakotah Johnson, all of Hastings; great-grandchildren, Taylor Johnson, Kristi Moreno and Korra Moreno; brothers, Gayle (Connie) Krull of Aurora, Dave (Sun) Krull of Los Cruces, NM; sister, Carol (Max) Kelley of Sundance WY; brother-in-law, Melvin (Beverly) Johnson of Hastings; sister-in-law, Carolyn Henry of North Platte; and numerous nieces, nephews and several close family friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; grandson, Kevin Johnson; her parents; in-laws, Wilford and Eleanor Johnson; and brother-in-law, Robert Henry.
Her legacy lives on through her son and grandchildren. We love you, Mom!
