Jenny M. (Keehn) Wehtje, 46, of Gothenburg, Nebraska, died June 12, 2022 at Gothenburg Health.
She was born September 2, 1975 in Atkinson, NE, daughter of David Keehn and Carol Weber Hellbusch.
Jenny was born in Atkinson and later while living in Hastings she attended Adams Central High School. She lived in numerous places including Hastings and Missouri before settling in Gothenburg.
Jenny worked for the City of Gothenburg. She loved being a mom and grandma and taking care of everyone. She had a real liking to pigs. She also loved her dogs, her job and everything else.
Survivors include husband, Toby Wehtje of Gothenburg, NE; mother, Carol Hellbusch; stepfather, Doug Hellbusch, three sons, David (Nathalie) Wehtje, Stephan (Keisha) Wehtje Lowell (Kayla) Holmes; two daughters, Kayla (Kyle Brooks) Wehtje, Jenna (Alden Marshall) Wehtje all of Gothenburg, one sister, Jamie (Tyler) Burg of Genoa, NE; one brother, Todd (Nicole) Keehn of Fullerton, NE; three step sisters, Jannelle Hellbusch (Tony Scheffler), Tara Baker (Chuck Korth) and Theresa Dodds; 19 Grandchildren: Elizabeth, Madison, Nevaeh, Clyde, Nathan, Maverick, Mathew, Wyatt, Serinity, Amberele, Aria, Junior, Jackson, Jase, Ryleigh, Clayton, Maxon, Carter and Skyler Jenny AnnMay.
Jenny was preceded in death by her father, David Keehn. grandparents Gerry and Lloyd Keehn, Vern and Darlene Weber.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel. Funeral Services, Thursday, June 16, 2022, 10:00 AM, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel with Pastor Blake Frost officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion, NE.
Memorials may be given to the Gothenburg Volunteer Fire Department, 602 Tenth Street, Gothenburg, NE. 69138. To sign the online guest book, go to www.blasestrauser.com.
