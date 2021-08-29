Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jerald E. Dirks, 88, died Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings.
Updated: August 29, 2021 @ 7:41 pm
