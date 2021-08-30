Hastings, Nebraska resident Jerald E. Dirks, 88, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021.
A book signing with family present will be from 5 - 7 p.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021, at DeWitt Funeral Home in Hastings.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com
Jerald was born December 24, 1932, in Hastings, NE., the son of Edward and Helen (Keeler) Dirks. He graduated from Hastings High School, attended Hastings College for his undergraduate studies, and then obtained doctoral degrees from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. He loved his family, his dog, working with computers, and cracking witty jokes.
Jerald is survived by his son, Ryan (Elizabeth) Dirks; four grandchildren, Linea Wischmeier, Daniel Wischmeier, Kayelynn Wischmeier, and Henry Dirks; former spouse, Terrala Ernst; former daughter-in-law, Lisa Buesher; and his dog, Cooper.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Leslee Wischmeier; grandson, Dylan; and brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Marion Dirks.
