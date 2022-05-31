Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jerald K. “Jerry” Olson, 74, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home.
Memorial services with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jerry was born December 31, 1947, in Britton, SD, to Charmaine Olson. He served in the U.S. Navy from January 1966 to October 1969.
Jerry and Gloria shared many years together and during their time, they really enjoyed going out to dance! They also spent their time with the family at get-togethers and holidays, as well as, going to garage sales and thrift shopping.
Jerry was preceded in death by his mother; brother, Larry Mills; and sister, Janice Bryant.
Survivors include his brothers and spouse, Bradley Fountain of Bath, NY, Michael Mills of Beatrice, Steven and Emily Mills of Beatrice, Roger Mills of Beatrice; Gloria’s Children, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Mike and his partner Amber of Hastings, Gina and her partner Jeremy of Upland, Michelle and her partner Bryan of Hastings, James Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Hastings.
