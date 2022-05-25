Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jerald K. Olson, 74, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home.
Memorial services with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard are 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
