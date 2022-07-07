Jeremiah (Jerry) Paul Farrell was born December 12, 1937, in Hastings, Nebraska, the oldest of three children to Belle Einsphar and Paul Farrell, a third-generation railroad man.
He attended Hastings High School and the University of Nebraska, graduating in 1963 with degrees in mathematics, chemistry, and physics.
He later obtained a master’s degree in mathematics and joined the mathematics faculty at Butler University in 1966. He officially retired as professor emeritus in 1994, but continued to teach courses over many semesters.
He designed many crossword puzzles and word games starting in the 1970s and his most famous puzzle was the “Election Day” New York Times crossword puzzle that had two possible solutions: ‘Bob Dole elected’ and ‘Clinton elected.'
He helped organize the biennial Gathering for Martin Gardner conferences in 1993 and attended thereafter.
From 2006 to 2017, he and his wife edited and published Word Ways: the Journal of Recreational Linguistics, which was established in 1968 and is archived at Butler University.
He was a member of MENSA, Dictionary Society of North America, Lewis Carroll Society, Mathematical Association of America, International Puzzle Party, Gathering for Gardner, National Puzzlers’ League, and International Brotherhood of Magicians.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Karen; stepdaughter Kirstin Ellsworth; and stepson David Wright.
Flanner Buchanan – Oaklawn Memorial Gardens is caring for the family.
