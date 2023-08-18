Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jerome Edward Heuertz, 82, died Sunday, August 13, 2023, at his home.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Monday, August 21, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating.
Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in Assumption.
A book signing will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
