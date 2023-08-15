Hastings, Nebraska resident Jerome Edward Heuertz, 82, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at his home.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Monday, August 21, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 22, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in Assumption.
A book signing will be 1-7 p.m. Monday, August 21, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Jerome’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jerome was born March 22, 1941, in Hastings, NE to Sylvester “Bud” and Marcella (Mangers) Heuertz. He graduated from Roseland High School in 1958 and Hastings College in 1962 receiving his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
Jerome served in the National Guard for several years. He married Janice Eckhardt on September 24, 1960.
Jerome was the manager of the Roseland CO-OP from 1963-1989. He and his wife, Jan, then moved to Council Bluffs, IA where he managed the CO-OP there until 1997.
Jerome and his wife moved to Hastings, NE and he worked as a consultant for Farmland Industries until he retired in 2002.
He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Lions Club, and Knights of Columbus. Jerome served on the National Board of Directors for both Land O’Lakes and Farmland Industries. He was also a board member of the Roseland School Board.
Jerome was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Pearl & Dorothy Eckhardt.
Survivors include his wife Janice Heuertz of Hastings, NE; children & spouses Jeff & Kathy Heuertz of Kansas City, MO, Jeanne & Tim Cook of Hastings, NE, Jill & Brad Krysl of Fort Worth, TX, Jodi & Tim Hoffman of Keller, TX, Jay Heuertz of Omaha, NE, Jerry Heuertz of Yukon, OK; 24 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister & spouse Darlene & Willy Tamayo of Orinda, CA; brother-in-law & spouse Larry & Karen Eckhardt of Holstein, NE; sisters-in-law & spouses Marlene & Juris Tontegode of Sun City West, AZ, Sandra & Charles Rishel of Osprey, FL.
