Hastings, Nebraska resident Jerome Edward Heuertz, 82, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at his home.

Rosary will be 7 p.m. Monday, August 21, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 22, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in Assumption.