Jerome “Jerry” C. Warneke, 79, of Grand Island, passed away on January 21, 2023 at CHI- Health Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 27th at 2 pm at Grace Lutheran Church. Pastor Dan Bremer will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 26th from 5-8 pm at All Faiths Funeral Home.

