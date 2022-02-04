Hastings, Nebraska resident Jerome William Kolbet, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at Central NE Veterans Home in Kearney.
Rosary is 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 8, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will in Parkview Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Jerome’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jerome was born July 12, 1925, in Lawrence, NE to William J. & Magdalena (Schumm) Kolbet. Jerome served in the U.S. Army from 1945-1946. He married Agnes Loskill on August 30, 1952; she preceded him in death on November 2, 2010.
Jerome worked at Great Lakes Pipeline Company and Farmland Industries retiring on January 30, 1987. He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and Acolyte at St. Cecilia, American Legion, V.F.W., DAV, and Knights of Columbus Council #1123.
Jerome was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Agnes Kolbet; siblings, Arthur Kolbet, Dolores Kolbet, Germaine Hemberger, Romuald Kolbet and Oscar Kolbet; and grandchild, Josh Hedlund.
Survivors include his children & spouses, Sharon & Don Hedlund of Hastings, Denise Kolbet & Michelle VanderWoude of Estes Park, CO, Eva Roberts of Lexington, LeAnn & Mike Olson of New Meadows, ID, Gary & Caroline Kolbet of High Point, NC; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Madeline Hemberger of Hastings; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
