Jerrold Aspengren was born on September 19, 1935 and passed away July 19, 2022.

Jerry was a kind, thoughtful, and compassionate person. As a counselor for more than 50 years, his innate empathy helped numerous people through difficult times and crises. People who met him were struck by his gentleness and equanimity. He will be missed by his family and friends who loved him dearly.