Jerrold Aspengren was born on September 19, 1935 and passed away July 19, 2022.
Jerry was a kind, thoughtful, and compassionate person. As a counselor for more than 50 years, his innate empathy helped numerous people through difficult times and crises. People who met him were struck by his gentleness and equanimity. He will be missed by his family and friends who loved him dearly.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Martha; his two brothers, Dwane and William, and William’s wife Gretchen.
He is survived by his sister Donna Yeager (Bob); his children Cynthia and Eric; and his grandson Jacob Way, as well as his nieces and nephews and his always loving dog, Skippy, who never left his side.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Peppi’s Place Hospice Center of Tucson Medical Center, who cared for Jerry with great dignity and respect and great compassion https://www.tmcaz.com/medical-programs/hospice/donate-to-tmc-hospice or your favorite animal rescue origination as he was a great animal lover and helped dozens of rescue dogs in his last few years.
He chose to donate his body to science.
