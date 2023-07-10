Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jerry E. Holmes, 79, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 11, 2023 @ 12:19 pm
Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jerry E. Holmes, 79, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jerry’s final project was completed on July 7, 2023. It’s unfair to sum up someone’s life in the limited space of an obituary, but he was a man of few words, so I will do the same.
Jerry was born May 30, 1944, in Hastings to Ruth (Johnson) Holmes and Grant Holmes. Jerry was a curious mischief-maker who kept his kid brother and cousins on their toes.
After graduating from Hastings High School, he served in the Army National Guard, had a 30-plus year career at ABC Electric, and had his own business, Jerry’s Electric. He never truly retired. An electrician by trade but also a mechanic, machinist, plumber, carpenter, and welder. He could build it or fix it.
Jerry loved his fast cars, fast boats, fast bikes, and, of course, fast women. This is where many of the stories are told (most of which can’t be published in the paper).
From his sprint car days to Johnson Lake to Fred’s Speed & Sport to Sturgis, the stories often included alcohol, duct tape, some type of vehicle, and friends.
He spent his last years the way he wanted to, mostly at his home away from home in Deweese, surrounded by friends and family and working on projects. Whether you knew him as Jerry, Ewald or Homer, he will be missed.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bobby Holmes; and an infant brother.
He is survived by his daughter, Tanya (Holmes) Beyer and son, Gary Holmes of CA; son-in-law, John Beyer and grandson, Matt Beyer; along with many friends considered as family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.