Jerry E. Kinney, 73, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away October 17, 2021.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan. Pastor Mark Hartley will officiate. Millitary honors will be rendered.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Jerry was born December 22, 1947, in Hastings, NE, and raised by Lucille and Elvis Kinney.
He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam-Airborne, 1966-1969. He was a Life member of Paralyzed Veterans of America, Life member DAV. Life member of the 173rd Airborne Brigade Association, former Hunter education master firearms instructor-Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, former NRA certified shotgun instructor; and former volunteer for Charlie Brown’s Kids in Lincoln, NE.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Lisa, of Lincoln; sons, Christopher, of Los Angeles, CA; Abraham (Anne-Marie) of Burbank, CA; Jordan (Chris) Lovato of Lakewood, CO; Joshua Kinney of Lincoln; stepchildren: Stephanie (Peter) Erickson of Lincoln and Eric (Kate) Shepard of Arvada, CO; brothers Dan (Pam) Kinney of Council Bluffs, Iowa; William (Mary) Kinney of Longmont, CO; and Melody (John) Knapp of Kerrville, Texas; 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Lucille and Elvis Kinney; son, Benjamin Patrick Kinney; granddaughter, Anniston Lucille Lovato; and sister, Celeste Munsinger.
