A celebration of life is at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Edgar American Legion in Edgar for Jerry Horst, who died Dec. 20, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Pastor Ethan Feistner will be officiating. Casual attire is requested (Jerry would not want anyone to dress up.) A reception will immediately follow the service at the American Legion.
Jerry Horst of Edgar was born March 26, 1959, to John and Janice (Kinnison) Horst in Hastings.
Memorials may be given to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Edgar is in charge of the arrangements.
