Juniata, Nebraska resident Jerry L. Drake, 57, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 16, at Juniata United Methodist Church in Juniata with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Burial will be at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
