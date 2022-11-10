Juniata, Nebraska resident Jerry R. Lehman, 57, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 18, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor R.P. Smith and Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Jerry’s family invites you to wear jeans, boots, and hats to the service. Burial will be 3 p.m. Friday at Westview Cemetery in Eustis. Family and friends are invited to gather at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 102 N. Ingalls, Eustis, NE for fellowship and refreshments following the graveside service. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. with family present 6-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.