Jerry Lehman

Juniata, Nebraska, resident Jerry R. Lehman, 57, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his home.

Services are 10 a.m. Friday, November 18, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor R.P. Smith and Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Jerry’s family invites you to wear jeans, boots, and hats to the service.