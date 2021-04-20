Jewel Christine Borders Parr, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away on April 15, 2021 in Hastings, Nebraska.
Jewel was born October 22, 1924, in Runge, Texas, the daughter of Clifton Ezra and Grace Alice (Busby) Borders. She attended elementary and middle school in San Antonio, Texas. In 1942, Jewel graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio where she served as an editor of The Monticello yearbook and was a member of the famous rope twirling Lassos girls drill team. In 1942, she completed courses in speed typing and short hand from Draughon’s Business College before entering Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas in the fall of 1943. At Southwestern, Jewel was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and earned her business degree in 1946.
It was at Southwestern that Jewel met her life partner, Charles Albert Parr. He was a World War II 5th Air Force Bombardment Group veteran returning to Southwestern to finish his college education. Jewel and Charles were married June 14, 1947, at Woodlawn Methodist Church in San Antonio. While spending some of their married life in Pelham Manor, New York; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Decatur, Georgia, Charles and Jewel raised their children in Irving, Texas, where they made their home from 1956 to 2000. Their son, Charles Gregory Parr was born in Ft. Worth, Texas in 1950 and their daughter Pamela Sue Parr was born in Raleigh, North Carolina in 1954.
In Irving, Jewel was a member of the Plymouth Park United Methodist Church, was active in PTA, and worked at the Irving Public Library for 17 years as their inter-library loan librarian. Jewel moved to Hastings, Nebraska in 2004 and was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the American Literature Club. She resided at the Homestead for ten years before moving into the Good Samaritan complex.
Jewel is survived by her son, Greg and daughter-in-law Lynnie Parr of Boulder, Colorado; her son-in-law John Bohmfalk of Hastings; her granddaughter Gen (Joshua) Hoffmann of Temple, Texas; her grandsons Jeff (Kelly) Parr of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Scott (Becki) Parr of Arvada, Colorado; great-grandchildren Joshua and Kayla Parr of Colorado Springs, and Isaac, Asher, and Simon Parr of Arvada, Colorado; her brother Charles Wesley Borders of Carson City, Nevada; her brother John (Linda) Borders of Charlotte, North Carolina; nieces Gail Longley, Deb Thomas; nephews Terry Rosser, Charles and Mike Borders, Lee Borders, Jim and Pat Parr, and Jim Cooch.
Jewel was proceeded in death by her husband, Charles; her daughter, Pam Bohmfalk; her sisters, Lilly Grace Rosser and Martha Belle Etter; and her brother, Douglas Borders.
A memorial service will be scheduled in Hastings at a later date. Inurnment will be at the Sparkman Hillcrest Memorial Park in Dallas, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church of Hastings to be used by the bell choir.
Condolences may be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
