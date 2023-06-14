A joint celebration of life service will be held for Jim and Bev Newport on Saturday morning, June 24, 2023 at 10:00AM at the Trenton Community Room (401 East 1st Street) in Trenton, Nebraska.
Inurnment will follow services in the Trenton Cemetery.
