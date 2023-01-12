Jim Menke, 78, of Nelson, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in Nelson.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, January 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Klawitter-Price Funeral Home in Nelson. Burial with military honors will be held at Nelson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nelson American Legion Unit #187.
