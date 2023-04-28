Jimmie Dean Strand, 81, of Hastings, Nebraska, died on January 3, 2023, at his home.

A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. on May 2, 2023, at the Juniata Community Church in Juniata, Nebraska. Graveside service will follow with military honors at Ainsworth Cemetery near Ainsworth, Nebraska, at 3 p.m.