Jimmie Dean Strand, 81, of Hastings, Nebraska, died on January 3, 2023, at his home.
A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. on May 2, 2023, at the Juniata Community Church in Juniata, Nebraska. Graveside service will follow with military honors at Ainsworth Cemetery near Ainsworth, Nebraska, at 3 p.m.
He was born on May 2, 1941, to Ole and Laura (Anderson) Strand in Ainsworth. He grew up in Ainsworth and received his education from Ainsworth Public Schools.
He entered the United States Air Force on August 15, 1958, serving during peace time. He was honorably discharged on September 5, 1961.
He was united in marriage to Dominga (Yebra) Herrera on December 1, 1998, in Hastings. The couple made Hastings their home. He had also lived in Texas, Puerto Rico, California, Montana and 25 years in Canada.
He was a member of the Juniata Community Church. He enjoyed making custom jewelry, fishing, hunting and sea diving.
He is survived by his wife, Dominga Herrera Strand of Hastings; children, Kimberly Knake and Dean Strand; and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two nephews.
