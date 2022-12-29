Hastings, Nebraska resident Jimmie Holliday, 79, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
A Memorial Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 7, at Butler Volland Chapel with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be held at Red Cloud Cemetery in Red Cloud. A book signing will be 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday, January 6, and one hour before the service at the funeral home.
