Hastings, Nebraska resident Jimmie Holliday, 79, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
A Memorial Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 7, at Butler Volland Chapel with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be held at Red Cloud Cemetery in Red Cloud. A book signing will be 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday, January 6, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website.
Jimmie was born December 7, 1943, in Red Cloud, NE to Roy and Dorothy (Fuller) Holliday. He attended Red Cloud High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was married to Ilene Berry and she preceded him in death on October 24, 1989. Jimmie worked for Hastings Industries as a welder for 31 years and retired at age 57. He enjoyed woodworking, making character cutouts, and restoring lawn furniture and trailers.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ilene Holliday; and daughter, Sheila Holliday.
Survivors include his son & daughter-in-law Jason & Lacy Holliday; granddaughter Alexis Holliday.
