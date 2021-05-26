Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Jimmie Lee Burrell Jr., 53, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney, NE from a cardiac arrest.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings, with Pastor Jerome Wilson officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Louisiana. Visitation will be 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. Friday with family present 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jimmie was born in Monroe, LA to Jimmie Lee Burrell Sr. and Shirley Ann Burell (Williams, Baker) and was the oldest of four descended siblings from Shirley and four descended siblings from Jimmie Sr. Jimmie grew up in LeCompte, LA. He loved to ride horses, fish, landscape, and sing. He attended Rapides High School. Jimmie’s oldest daughter, Jessica Burrell and Kiara (Kedy) Brown were born in LA. He then moved to Nebraska in the early 1990s where he met and married Jeanna Burrell (Marquardt, Thomas); from that marriage, they had two daughters, Jena Burrell (Holmes) and Jameca Burrell. He lived in Norfolk and worked as a welder for Norfolk Iron and Metal and Affiliated Foods as a picker. Jeanna and Jimmie were divorced, he then met and married Tonya Burrell (Boone) from that marriage they had a daughter Jasmine Burrell and four step-children, Charles Trotter, Taraesha Cole, William Cole, and Tamara Cole. They lived in Juniata, Omaha, Hastings, and Shelton where he worked and owned Burrell Landscaping.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his grandmother, Coreen Wells; grandfather, Johnny Williams; father, Jimmie Burrell Sr.; mother, Shirley Ann Baker; daughter, Jessica Burrell; granddaughter; Baby Girl Burrell; and brother, Timothy Burrell.
Survivors include his wife, Tonya Burrell; daughters, Jena Burrell (Holmes), Jameca Burrell (Luis Sanchaz), Kiara Brown, Jasmine Burrell; brothers, Ondraye (Angie) Williams, Courtney (Jade) Burrell, Terance (Ashley) Burrell, Adrian (Tamara) Thomas; sisters, Lakaya Baker, Ashley Thomas, Adrina Thomas; grandchildren, Micheal Warren, Mackenzie Brown, LuMina Sanchez, Grandson Burrell; and many loved nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.
He was loved by so many and will forever be missed. Thank you to the Buffalo County Response team, Buffalo Sheriff first responder, Good Samaritan Hospital and Livingston Butler Funeral Home.
