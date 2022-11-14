Joan Aspen-Nelson of Westminster, California passed away on July 5, 2022.

Joan was born December 1, 1938 in Yankton, S.D. to parents Lester and Lucille (Buschelman) Aspen. Joan was raised in Hastings, NE and attended St. Cecelia School until her senior year when she transferred to Hastings Senior High where she graduated in 1956.