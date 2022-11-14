Joan Aspen-Nelson of Westminster, California passed away on July 5, 2022.
Joan was born December 1, 1938 in Yankton, S.D. to parents Lester and Lucille (Buschelman) Aspen. Joan was raised in Hastings, NE and attended St. Cecelia School until her senior year when she transferred to Hastings Senior High where she graduated in 1956.
Joan went to Kearney State College for teaching and taught in Omaha until 1966. She then moved to Westminster, CA and completed a fulfilling career as a high school English teacher, dedicated to her students at Santiago HS & Lake Continuation HS.
After retiring, she enjoyed her many friends with the Red Hat Society. Joan was kind and gentle, always seeing the beauty in other people and all things.
She married Alpheus W. Nelson, Jr. in 1990 until his death in 2013.
She was preceded in death by her husband Al; her parents Lester and Lucille; her (twin) brother John, Peder, Michael; sisters, Diann Aspen & Adrienne Gogan.
Survived by her sister Mary (Joseph) Erion of Lincoln NE; step-sons, David Nelson of Carlsbad, CA and Brian (Kelly) Nelson of Jupiter, FL; 13 nephews and nieces.
