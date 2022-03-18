Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Joan Hoevet, 86, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Azria Health in Central City.
Services are pending. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings is handling arrangements.
